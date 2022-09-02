Paralytic shellfish poisoning survivor on biotoxin experience

Heard of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP)? If you’re a kaimoana lover, it’s something to be aware of as the symptoms can be scary.

It occurs when shellfish consume toxic microscopic marine algae and, in 2014, Kim Taia (Te Arawa) was diagnosed with it after she ate some pipi from Little Waihi Beach.

A tingling sensation around her lips, tongue and throat followed nearly an hour after consumption, Taia says, and then her face began to feel numb.

Two hours later, her speech started to slur. Other symptoms included nausea and difficulty breathing.

A day later, she became completely paralysed.

With no way of identifying if the shellfish had consumed the biotoxin, Taia says she compared it to an anaesthetic injection, and that her body was shutting down.

“It was like nothing I have ever experienced, ever. I’m pretty healthy, I’ve got no medical history.”

How to test shellfish

An aunt of Taia, who is a Friend of the Emergency Department (FED), saw her condition after a visit dropping off some kai. She then alerted doctors after Taia’s son told her that Taia had eaten pipi.

Since then, Taia made a full recovery.

Taia spoke at a wānanga at Maketu recently, where scientists gave kits to people to test for PSP inside shellfish. A blended sample of shellfish is then mixed into the kit’s solution, where it then goes into a machine to give an indication if it has PSP or not – “like a Covid test for shellfish”.

“I demonstrated the test myself alongside our scientists from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata. I believe the testing kits are an effective prevention tool that could bring somewhat peace of mind to our communities when we go and collect.”

The kits will be made available once demonstrations with the kits have been done in different wānanga across the motu.