Parliament mourns former NZ PM Mike Moore

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore passed away early this morning aged 71.

Born in Whakatāne, Moore grew up in Kawakawa and Moerewa.

He became a member of the New Zealand Labour Party at 16 years old.

During his long parliamentary career, he held the positions of Prime Minister, Deputy Minister of Finance, Minister of External Relations and Trade, Minister of Tourism, Sport and Recreation, and he was Minister of Overseas Trade and Marketing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to Mr Moore saying, “I feel incredibly lucky to have seen Mike only on Friday. He never lost his interest and passion for politics because he saw it as such an important vehicle for change."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says, “As Foreign Minister, it’s important to acknowledge Mike’s role on the international stage: as the only New Zealander to lead the World Trade Organisation, and then as New Zealand’s Ambassador to the United States."

In 1999 he was awarded the nation's highest honour, the Order of New Zealand.

Moore was the country's 34th Prime Minister.