Parts of Hawke's Bay urged to evacuate immediately

Hawkes Bay Emergency Management Officials are urging Taradale and Omahu residents to evacuate immediately.

Officials are asking where possible, to stay with family and friends. "Check that your evacuation route is safe, check the Waka Kotahi website for road closures.

"If unable to stay with family and friends, Omahu residents are being asked to go to Hastings Sports' Centre. Taradale Community are being asked to go to St Joseph's Māori Girls' School."

It comes as a national state of emergency has been declared including in the Hawke’s Bay region as evacuations take place in every district and city due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

NZME reports Defence Force personnel are on their way to the area and rescues are underway in Esk Valley.

Transpower NZ has lost supply of electricity, which has affected all of Napier and some of Hastings this morning.

A photo provided to NZME shows some areas have been hit so hard by flooding that water has reached to just below the roof line of some small buildings.

More to come.