Pasifika festivals to receive funds to help them recover from Covid impact

The government will provide funds to help Pasifika festivals in Aotearoa remain viable following the impact of Covid-19.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni made the announcement at the National Pasifika Festivals Zono yesterday.

“Recent wide-scale cancellations due to Covid-19 has left many festivals facing significant financial hardship. We cannot let iconic cultural events disappear and this initiative allows us to support them and the wider Pasifika festivals ecosystem.

“These festivals are an important way for our Pasifika community to celebrate and share their rich culture and heritage with Aotearoa.

“The Pasifika festivals initiative will be implemented in four waves over the next three years, with the first, ‘Tasi Wave’, open for eligible Pasifika festivals on Monday 21 September. This wave of funding will provide financial support to stabilise eligible Pasifika festivals in the short-term through to 31 December 2020.”

Minister Sepuloni says the initiative will provide $12 million over the next three years through a phased approach designed to support the festivals to survive, then adapt and finally revitalise over the next three years.

The initiative is part of a suite of new funds under the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Arts and Culture Covid recovery programme announced by the government in May.