Pasifika stigmatised due to recent Covid outbreak - Pasifika GP

Dr Api Talemaitoga, who chairs the Pacific chapter of the Royal College of General Practitioners, says the Pasifika family who contracted Covid-19, felt ashamed.

"They were embarrassed by having the virus,” Dr Talemaitoga says.

He says there were initial concerns Pasifika people would be put off getting tested.

“I was heartened in the first lockdown, that Pasifika, like Māori, led the way for the country in terms of having the highest testing rates,” Dr Talemaitoga says.

Embrace testing, shun rumours

He’s happy that once again, Māori and Pasifika are leading the way in getting tested. To address the long queues at the designated testing stations, Dr Talemaitoga reminded people that their GPs can administer Covid-19 tests as well.

The test, he reiterates, is absolutely free.

Dr Talemaitoga warns that inaccurate information must be shunned. He wants people to use the information circulated by medical doctors, as opposed to data from unknown sources.

“Look out for misinformation. They never tell you who their source is,” he says.

“They always tell you that the government doesn’t want you to know this. That’s a sign they are hiding behind the wrong information, and spreading it online.”