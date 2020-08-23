Passengers on same Auckland bus as Covid-19 cases advised to self-isolate

Auckland health authorities are advising people who travelled on the same bus earlier this week as two people later diagnosed with Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

An Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) investigation has found that the two people travelled on the same 22N bus in Auckland on Wednesday 12 August between 10.30am and 1.04pm.

They travelled from Symonds Street Overbridge (Stop 7162) to Avondale (Stop 8200).

The health authorities say the people were not travelling together but the cases appear linked, with one person believed to have picked up the virus from the other.

Auckland Transport (AT) has confirmed there were 16 other passengers who travelled the same route, plus the driver.

Of those people, 11 have been identified as close contacts. Nine of these people are being contacted by the National Investigation and Tracing Centre with advice on self-isolation and testing.

The remaining two people did not use registered AT HOP cards.

"Because of this, we do not have their contact details. Our advice is that anyone who knows that they took the same bus as the confirmed cases between 10.30am and 1.04pm on Wednesday 12 August should self-isolate, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice and get tested as soon as possible," an ARPHS spokesperson says.

A further five people who travelled on the bus are not considered at risk as they alighted before the cases boarded.

The two cases also took other bus trips during their infectious periods. ARPHS’ investigations are continuing and information about the routes, dates and times of these other trips will be shared as it becomes available.

People using public transport in Auckland are encouraged to register their AT HOP cards to help with contact tracing.

Public health advice is to wear a mask at all times when in public or sharing confined spaces with others.

AT advises that its buses are thoroughly cleaned every evening.