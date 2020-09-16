Passengers seriously injured in train-bus crash near Palmerston North

Police say passengers have been seriously injured in a train and bus crash this morning near Palmerston North.

Police officers were called to the crash just after 8am today at the intersection of Railway Road and Clevely Line, Bunnythorpe.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” police said in a statement. They have been divertising traffic from the area.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the company was shocked to learn of this morning’s collision.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved. Our staff are on ite and working with emergency services," the spokesperson said.

“We will work closely agencies for any investigation but for now the priority is allowing emergency services to do their job. The level crossing is protected by flashing lights and bells.”

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area or expect delays.