Pātaka kai helps reduce grocery travel in Kohukohu

Kohukohu residents have unveiled a pātaka they hope will serve as a central dropoff point for food offerings for people in the isolated area.

Local māmā Bailey Howell (Te Rarawa) thought of the idea during the lockdown, as a way of maximising home-grown kai while reducing travel time for the 500 odd people who live in Kohukohu and surrounding areas.

"A lot of people have kai in their gardens that they had to chuck away during lockdown because they weren't allowed to give it to people," she says

The unveiling was attended by many locals, including 35 students from Kohukohu School who helped paint the pātaki mural, which was designed by a local artist, Jade Steven.

"A local man called Trevor just went out and bought 80% of the materials for it."

Although lockdown is over, Howell hopes the pātaka kai will help minimise the number of one-hour one-way trips to the nearest supermarket.

"Now they have a place where they can put it and someone can take it if they need it," she says.