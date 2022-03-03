Patient info program 'teething problems' not good enough - Tina Ngata

Accurate and working information systems are critical to getting Covid-19 positive whānau the help and support needed during isolation, Tai Rāwhiti community advocate Tina Ngata says. But she says that's not happening.

Her comments come as the Ministry of Health admitted there have been issues with the Covid Clinical Care Module (CCCM) system, which is used by GPs and health providers to support the needs of those who have tested positive.

Ngata says the main issue appears to be some people being unable to log in to the CCCM, while secondary issues include the flow and depth of information.

"Even if the information is entered into the program, it's not coming through swiftly enough for us to action a response and you wind up with whānau who are left for days without anybody contacting them. They need nappies, they need kai."

'Teething problems'

The Ministry of Health's Dr Joe Bourne says the issues are largely due to information being passed through multiple platforms that have been developed rapidly over the past couple of years.

"As with launching any new complex technology across multiple platforms, there will always be teething problems with the speed with which the information is communicated from one to another," Bourne says.

He said the team at the ministry responsible for the system is fixing the problems as quickly as it can.

Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield said today one of the causes of the problem is the transfer of information from the My Covid Record, where RAT results are uploaded, to the CCCM system.

Ngata says the system crashing while struggling to keep up with the demand of daily cases, has the potential to create a perfect storm for communities like hers on the East Cape but also areas such as Te Tai Tokerau and the Te Tai Poutini, which experience the "tyranny of distance from health services".

"When you are five hours from a base hospital, you need to make your clinical call much earlier than people who are a five-minutes or 20-minutes drive away from a hospital. We need to be prepared more, we need to make earlier calls, we need to better information. We need those systems.

'Inequitable levels of loss'

"We're ready, and we've been preparing a lot for this and the manaaki teams and social teams are ready. We need this clinical response to be fit for purpose. Otherwise, we're going to end up with inequitable levels of loss, particularly in areas that have high health needs and high socio-economic needs, which have already been highlighted," Ngata says.

Bloomfield and Bourne urge those who are feeling unwell while isolating and want to seek advice as soon as possible should do so, whether they have been contacted or not.