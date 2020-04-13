Patient Voice Aotearoa continue push for Pharmac accountability - 12.30pm Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- More than 26,150 people have signed a petition urging the government to conduct and external reform of the Pharmac budget. This comes after calls from organisation Patient Voice Aotearoa are working with the whānau of a three-year-old boy from Taupō who has a rare disease a motor neuron disease.

- Māori tourism is worth nearly $2bil but what will its worth be post-COVID-19?

- Conspiracy theories on COVID-19 have gone viral on the internet. One in particular states that the 5G wireless network makes people susceptible to COVID-19.

- It's Day 18 of the Level Four Lockdown and whānau across the country have been getting used to life as we know it now.

