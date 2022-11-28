Pay increases for aged-care, Māori and community health workers

Thousands of frontline community health workers in Māori hauora organisations are to receive pay increases amid the cost of living crisis.

Health Minister Andrew Little says the government will give pūtea to organisations to ensure they can compete against the government on pay for health staff.

“The cabinet has agreed to fund $200 million a year so thousands of workers in places such as aged-care facilities, hospices and Māori and Pacific health-care organisations can be paid more,” Little said on Monday.

The government's earlier actions to raise the pay of a traditionally female workforce led to the pay gap between nurses and healthcare workers in public hospitals against those in what is known as the funded sector (private or non-government organisations that receive government funding to provide healthcare), Little says.

“We are also negotiating pay-equity agreements with midwives, allied health workers, and homecare and support workers, and have boosted the pay of nurses working for Te Whatu Ora by an average 20 per cent,” Little said.

“It’s the right thing to do, and now it’s time to start addressing pay rates of those health workers who don’t work for Te Whatu Ora.”

Aged-care facilities, hospices, homecare support and Māori and Pacific healthcare organisations will be first to benefit from renegotiated contracts with the private or NGO providers.

The new contracts require the organisations to spend the new money on pay equity, with more than 20,000 staff expected to benefit when the plan is fully rolled out.

“I expect these contract changes will happen in the first part of next year, followed by mental health and addiction facilities, organisations caring for the disabled and other types of residential care, and then other government-funded health services,” Little said.