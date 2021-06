A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a truck in Maraekakaho, Hastings District.

The crash on SH50 was reported to police just after 6pm Friday.

Police confirmed the death late Friday night.

"Initial indications are the person who died may have been unloading equipment from another truck when the collision occurred."

The road was closed overnight and diversions put in place.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.