Pedestrian dies in Tokoroa; Otago school fundraiser crash claims life

One person has died following a crash in Tokoroa last night.

The crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred on Main Road, State Highway 1 in Tokoroa just before midnight.

A second pedestrian suffered moderate injuries.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

This follows the death of a person earlier on Saturday in Milton, Otago.

One person died and two people were injured in three separate crashes in the area.

Those involved in the crashes were all taking part in an annual school fundraising event for Tokomairiro High School.

The Lake to Sea Trail Ride involved motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles travelling through forestry and farmland.

Emergency services responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area around 12.10pm.

Two people were transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, according to an early police report. However, St Johns later confirmed eleven people were injured and five hospitalised.

Police said information from the crash sites was limited due to poor cellphone coverage in the area.