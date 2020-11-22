Pedestrian hit by car dies in Hawke's Bay

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Hawke's Bay early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred about 2am near the intersection of Taihape Rd and Korokipo Rd, about 25 minutes northeast of Hastings.

Inspector Marty Parker said inquries into the circumstances of the incident are underway.

In a separate incident late Saturday afternoon, one person died after a motorcycle crash in Tauranga.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Matapihi Road at 4.55pm.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.