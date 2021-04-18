Pedestrian in serious condition after Auckland hit-and-run

A pedestrian is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Mount Roskill, Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Uraia Vakaruru said the pedestrian was struck by a car on Sandringham Road shortly before 4am today.

"The vehicle left the scene immediately following the crash and has yet to be located."

The pedestrian was transported to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The NZ Herald reports that the incident occurred on the section of Sandringham Road between Skeates Avenue and Farrelly Avenue, a short distance from the Wesley Community Centre in Mount Roskill.

"A scene examination is being carried out on Sandringham Road this morning and the road will be closed while that is carried out."

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information concerning the incident.