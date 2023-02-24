'People must evacuate' - Order issued for Esk Valley amid new weather warning

Residents of cyclone-hit Esk Valley have been told to leave their homes by 1:30 p.m. today as the Hawke's Bay braces itself for another influx of heavy rain.

Hawkes Bay Civil Defence controller Ian Macdonald says the order is precautionary but after night falls, people might not be able to get out.

“Once the order is issued, people must evacuate and not wait to go later, when roads are likely to be affected by surface flooding or slips,” MacDonald said.

The mayor of Napier, Kirsten Wise, told Newstalk ZB that she was "really conscious" that many people in her city were worried right now. Modeling showed that it would rain another 100–150ml in the next 12 hours.

Even though the modelling didn't show "significant impacts" for Napier, she said that Esk Valley was an area of concern, which is why they were doing a "very precautionary evacuation."

”We do know that the Esk will be getting that higher volume of rain so we just want to be super safe.” Wise said.