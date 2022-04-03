Person in 30s among 18 further deaths

A person in their 30s is among the 18 deaths of people with Covid-19 reported by the Ministry of Health today.

This takes the total number of deaths to 396 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 20, after the report of 23 deaths on Saturday.

The ministry says the deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past five days.

Those who died include the person in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three who were over-90.

Twelve were men and six were women.

Two were from Northland, seven from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, one from Whanganui, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region, two from Canterbury, and one from the Southern DHB region, the ministry said in their Sunday update.

690 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, including 26 in intensive care.

Today the ministry is reporting 8,810 new community cases, which continues the trend of a decline in cases numbers.

"The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, Today's seven-day rolling average is 13,543, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Sunday was 16,325.

"While it is encouraging to continue to see case numbers and the seven daily rolling average of cases drop, it’s not unexpected as we generally see lower testing and reporting over weekends. It’s also an important reminder to remain vigilant.'

There are currently 94,780 active community cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa.

The ministry says there will no longer be any requirement to use My Vaccine Pass from 11:59pm on Monday night. However, businesses will still be able to use the system if they would like to, it says.

"As restrictions around the pass ease, it is important for people to continue to follow public health advice to stay at home; away from school or work if you’re feeling unwell."