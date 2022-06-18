Person in 40s among 11 new Covid deaths

A person in their 40s and another in their 50s are among the 11 Covid-related deaths reported by the Health Ministry today.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said in its Saturday update.

The others who died in the past seven days who the ministry reported about today, included five people in their 70s, one person in their 80s, and three people who were aged over 90.

Four were women and seven were men.

Three of those who died were from the Auckland region, one was from Tairāwhiti, another from Lakes, two were from the Wellington region, two from Canterbury, one was from West Coast, and one was from Southern DHB region.

The ministry said there are 4,404 new community cases today and currently 36,061 active cases of Covid-19 throughout Aotearoa. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5,154, down slightly on last Saturday's 5,914.

356 people are in hospital with the virus, including three people in intensive care. Their average age is 59.