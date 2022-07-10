Person in 50s dies, as Covid infections continue to rise

There are 7,461 new Covid cases and 662 people in hospital today, including 13 people in intensive care.

Today's cases are down on Saturday's 9,307, however, overall infections continue to rise.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 9,000 today and there are now 62,960 active cases throughout Aotearoa. Last Sunday, the average was 6,895, with 48,242 active cases.

The Ministry of Health says eight people with the virus have died during the past two days, including a person in their fifties. On Saturday, the ministry reported three others in their fifties who had died and also a child under 10.

Three of today's deaths were women and five were men. Five were in their 80s, and two were aged over 90.

They were from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury/West Coast, and Southern DHB regions.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is now 16. 1,671 people have died since the pandemic began in Aotearoa.