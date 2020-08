A person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition following a truck crash in Hawke's Bay earlier today.

Emergency services responded to a serious crash on State Highway 5 near Te Haroto which left one person in critical condition.

The police were alerted about the crash at 9.30am.

The truck has gone off the road and will be salvaged later today.

One lane is open and contractors are on-site controlling traffic through the area.

Police are conducting a scene examination.