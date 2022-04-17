Person dies after being shot by police in New Plymouth

A person has died after being shot by police in New Plymouth on Saturday night.

The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Road around 9.30pm, police said in a statement.

"The person shot by police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the person died at the scene."

Police said they are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin.

"Until that process has been completed, details regarding the deceased person cannot be provided."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is to be notified of the incident.

Police remained at the scene overnight and road closures are in place while a scene examination is undertaken.