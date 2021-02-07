Person dies in West Auckland crash

A two-vehicle crash has resulted in a death in Whenuapai, Auckland.

Police were called about the Trig Road crash at 8.55am today.

The road is closed while the serious crash unit investigates.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

In a separate incident in Hawke's Bay, one person has died after a serious crash involving three motorcycles on SH51, near Awatoto about 11.45am Sunday.

According to a report by Stuff, the person died while being transported to hospital. The report said a woman in her 60s is in a serious condition and a male in his 60s is stable.