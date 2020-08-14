Person in hospital with Covid-19, Auckland cluster grows

There are 13 new community transmitted Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today and the total number of active cases has reached 48.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says out of the 13 new cases today, 12 are confirmed and one is a probable case.

Tokoroa cases

Two of the new cases have been found in Tokoroa.

“These two people tested positive after being followed up as close contacts o fa family member who is one of the Auckland cases, so part of that Auckland cluster,” says Dr Bloomfield.

The Waikato District Health confirmed the two cases in Tokoroa are part of the same household.

“They had contacts with two people from Auckland and it’s the same people who had also visited a rest home in Morrinsville on the same trip out of Auckland. The visit occurred while they were feeling well and before they were aware of any potential exposure or that they were infectious.”

Dr Bloomfield says others in the household had tested negative and staff at the district health board remain in close contact to provide support to the family, which is are now self-isolating.

Close contact tracing has been underway of wider whānau members and a community testing station will be set up in Tokoroa over the weekend, Dr Bloomfield says.

All linked to Auckland cluster

In total there are 30 cases linked to the Auckland community outbreak, he says.

All of the new 13 cases today are linked to the cluster, including one person who is in Auckland Hospital.

“The link is still under investigation. It is the most recent case we have been informed of and work is underway on that one.”

Dr Bloomfield says people with Covid-19 linked to the Auckland cluster have been transferred to the Auckland quarantined facility.

In total, there are 1,251 confirmed cases in New Zealand.