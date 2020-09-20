Person seriously injured after firearms incident in Oropi, Bay of Plenty

Police have arrested a man following a firearms incident in Oropi, Bay of Plenty in which a person was seriously injured.

The incident on Mountain Road, Oropi was reported about 12am Sunday.

On arrival a person was located seriously injured, police said in a statement.

The armed offenders squad was deployed as a precaution and an eagle helicopter flew from Auckland to assist local staff in the rural community about 20 kilometres south of Tauranga.

Shortly before 1am, police said a firearm was discharged again near Seales Road hitting a civilian vehicle, however, no one was harmed.

One person was located at an address in Oropi and after negotiation with police was arrested about 3:30am.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday.

A scene guard remains in place and a scene examination will be carried out Sunday.