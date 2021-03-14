Person seriously injured in West Auckland incident suffered gunshot wound

A person seriously injured in a firearms incident in West Auckland on Saturday is in a stable condition in hospital, police said in an update Sunday.

Police said they received a report about the incident at Kirby St, Glendene shortly after 7.15am on Saturday.

Police did not initially disclose how the person was injured but have since provided an update.

In a statement Sunday, police said the victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg and is in a stable condition this morning.

The NZ Herald reported that a neighbour thought they heard two gunshots.

A scene examination will continue today. Police said investigations into the matter are ongoing.