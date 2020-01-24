Personal health improvement key to beating Coronavirus – Lance O’Sullivan

Former New Zealander of the year Dr Lance O’Sullivan says improving personal health is the best way to combat the new coronavirus.

“E mōhio ana tātou, kare he rongoā pai mō ngā momo mate tēnei mo te viral infections, kare he rongoa matua, kare he golden bullet, mō ēnei o ngā mate.

“Ko te mea tino pai mō mātou mō tātou kia whakapakari te tinana te hauora o te tangata."

“We know, that there is no way to prevent problems like viral infections, there is no cure-all, no golden bullet for these types of illnesses.



“The best thing for us, is to strengthen the body and individual personal health.”

Te Ao spoke with Dr O’Sullivan today from Hong Kong as he has traveled to China to look for medical technology that he can bring back to his new clinic in the North.

The Ministry of Health stated on their website that, "There are no cases of 2019-nCoV in New Zealand to date."

We are awaiting comment from the Ministry of Health and Customs on this matter. Those that have concerns or are planning to travel can call Healthline (for free) on 0800 611 116 or visit their doctor.

Be sure to watch our news show tonight, at 6.30 pm, for more.