Personal trainer aims to empower kōtiro Māori through holistic training workshops

Tupu Māreikura is a self-improvement programme that aims to teach young wāhine how to create an awareness of self, space and safety while encouraging them to find their voices and be brave enough to use them.

Founder Mihi Amai Puriri (Ngāpuhi) says she aims to incorporate different elements of teaching in her sessions, from theory to practice.

“There is an element of physical activity, which teaches girls how powerful they can be and how powerful they are right now.

“Then we encourage the girls to go home with their families, and discuss what measures are appropriate and align with their family values.”

Mihi Amai runs a weekly training session in Manurewa for community members. Source / Te Ao Facebook

Puriri says one of the motivating factors for beginning this programme is the influence the media has on young girls in today’s society.

“When I was this age 30 years ago, the only thing that would make you feel down about yourself is a harsh word from a family member.

“That still exist, but coupled with the images of so-called perfection, it’s very easy to get disillusioned about themselves, and when that happens, they cannot fulfil their potential.”

Puriris's next venture will see her in Whangārei, running her programme during the school holidays.