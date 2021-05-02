Perth flights cancelled after new Covid-19 positives in Western Australia

Flights from Perth to New Zealand have been cancelled after the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in the Western Australian city.

Ministry of Health officials said they were advised Saturday evening that a worker at a Perth managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing. Two of the person’s housemates have also tested positive.

"Ministry officials have conducted a rapid public health assessment for New Zealand, and have determined scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out, including a further assessment and information from Australian health officials."

Anyone who has left Perth in the past four days and arrived in New Zealand should check the WA.gov.au website link for COVID-19 Coronavirus: locations visited by confirmed cases.

The Ministry said recent arrivals in New Zealand who have been at these locations of interest should self-isolate immediately and call Healthline in the morning for further advice.