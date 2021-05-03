Perth flights resume to Aotearoa after rocky few days

Flights between Perth and New Zealand will resume today after public health officials confirmed that the public health risk of a Covid-19 community cluster discovered in Perth on Saturday is considered low.

All flights were suspended on Saturday night while the Ministry of Health awaited assessments from Western Australian officials.

Anyone in Perth since April 27 has been advised to check the Western Australian government website for locations of interest.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure.

Anyone who has arrived from Australia and was in a location of interest at the specified time is asked to self-isolate immediately and call Healthline.

About 750 passengers who travelled directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between April 27 and May 1 have been contacted by health officials.

Brisbane border

A total of 27 people are self-isolating in New Zealand after being identified as casual plus contacts of the Brisbane International Airport green zone breach on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health says all but two of the 397 passengers on board the three flights have now been contacted and have been asked to check the Queensland government website for locations of interest and monitor their health.

The ministry believes the risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.