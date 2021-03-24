Petition trying to dump colonialist street names builds support

It’s only been 48 hours but close to 2000 people have signed an online petition to “remove all colonial names on street signs in Hamilton that do not reflect integrity.”

Some want these signs to be pulled down immediately. Te Ao travelled to Rāhui Pōkeka Te Ohaki Marae and talked to Waikato Kuamātua Timi Maipi about the petition he prepared with his mokopuna.

He says he is m angry and frustrated: "It is taking too long. It did not take long to put the names up but to remove and put our names back up, we got to go through a whole lot of rubbish.”

Maipi’s granddaughter Hanarawhiti Maipi- Clarke said the next generation understands their history and what happened.

“These names need to be removed. They depict atrocities that happened to our people and land.”

‘Killed our people’

Hamilton has streets named after John Bryce, who directed the invasion of Parihaka; Duncan Cameron, who led an assault at Gate Pā; George Grey. who invaded the Waikato; and Gustavus Von Tempsky massacred Maori at Orākau Pā.

Patara Berryman who parks his truck most days on Bryce Street and works across the road says every day “we see these names and they remind us of our tupuna - Like this Bryce who went to Taranaki to our people at Parihaka.

“Tohu and Whiti wanted peace but they still killed our people.”

The Hamilton City Council responded to Te Ao Marama’s request for an interview with a written statement saying: “That is simply not our focus at the moment. Right now, Council is focused on putting a much wider strategy – He Pou Manawa Ora.”

At the end of the week Maipi and his granddaughters will collate the petition and present it to the City Council.