Petition wants urgent law change to allow Māori wards to be established uncontested

A cry for equality and urgency was heard on the steps of Parliament today. "Give nothing to racism" was chanted by organisers who want Maori wards to be established uncontested.

Ten councils have chosen to establish Māori wards but all it would take is 5% of their ratepayers to force a ratepayer poll.

Toni Boynton of Te Rōpū Tautoko says "750,000 people have said yes to Māori wards and we can't afford to have that overturned."

Those sentiments are supported by the Māori Council's Matthew Tukaki: "Let's not dilly-dally. This legislation was racist from the get-go."

Since 2001 only one council has been successful in establishing a Māori ward and other attempts have so far been met with nine forc3d ratepayer referendums, so both Te Ropu Tautoko and Action Station say this is a matter of urgency.

"We understand the David and Goliath battle that it is for Māori to be able to do to win these referenda," Boynton says.

Racist law

Action Station Director Laura O'Connell Rapira agrees "For many Māori, we don't feel seen and we don't feel heard and this is engaging Māori at local government level."

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says the legislation is racist and says it's time to end the racist legislation and bring equality.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has made the change to the legislation a priority.

But David Seymour says it's a no from him. The Act leader opposes the establishment of a race-based ward.

New Plymouth District Council has had its struggles with racism highly publicised but councillor Sam Bennett says the region is ready for change. "At the moment it isn't equal -one small step we can take is to successfully establish a Māori ward."

The minister will take the petitions to the Cabinet for consideration.