Petrol prices soar 30 cents a litre tomorrow

Fuel prices are set to surge $.29 a litre from tomorrow as a number of government cost-of-living subsidies are set to end.

Among the other jumps is the end of Half price public transport for most, with the exception of children under 13 years old for whom public transport will remain free.

Community service card holders and those under 25 will keep the half price discount.

The $.25 fuel tax discount and four cent per litre GST discount came in response to surging petrol prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The government extended the program in February as the cost of living crisis continued, although it conceded it had lost over $2 billion in revenue.

“Petrol prices are now 70 cents per litre lower than they were in early March last year when fuel excise was removed.” A government spokesperson said Friday.

“Other countries that also removed fuel excise at that time like Australia, Ireland, and Germany have already reinstated their fuel taxes as the global price of fuel has eased.”

The price increases coincide with a number of other changes in government policy.

Single use plastics including supermarket produce bags, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws are also no longer allowed to be sold or manufactured.

The government clean car discount for those purchasing electric vehicles will also drop by $1600 while the fee for vehicles that use more fuel will increase by $1700.