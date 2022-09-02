Pharmacist: Aotearoa's underused health resource

Why not use pharmacists to relieve the pressure on the health system?

That's the view of Te Tai Tokerau pharmacist Pharmacist Mary-Anne Baker.

New Zealand's health system has come under immense pressure over the past few years and this winter is no exception, with many people queuing and waiting for long periods of time in doctors’ wait rooms and emergency departments.

Baker says with these departments being overrun a resource isn’t being used in that could help whānau dodge the wait times and get the treatment they need.

She says pharmacists are qualified health care professionals who can be approached for clinical advice for over-the-counter medicines and a range of minor illnesses.

People can talk about anything with a pharmacist as they are versatile and have huge resources.

Baker saysthat if anyone is feeling sick or unsure about their health she encourages people to give their pharmacist a call as they can help with providing information and knowledge on some treatments.

“We give out thrush treatment for men and women, we give out pills for erectile dysfunction, we give out eczema, dermatitis treatments. This is being sold as if you have been to the doctor. That's in addition to all the over-the-counter medications.

“It’s in addition to all of the over-the-counter medications including palliatives and rongoa for the patients.”

“The Māori Health Authority is promoting rongoa Māori; it's about using them together, not one or the other.”