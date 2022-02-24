Phase 3 imminent; Seymour: 'It’s time to stop the fear and the control'

ACT leader David Seymour says it is time to move on from fear and is calling for a change in the response to Omicron.

His party has released a policy paper on the current government response, including scanning and contract tracing, MIQ and isolation requirements, vaccination strategies and the traffic light framework. Seymour says only vaccine booster shots and mask requirements are effective in preventing the spread of Omicron.

“Fatigue is setting in after nearly two years of restrictions. There is a growing appetite for an end to government controls in favour of freedom – for people to take back control of their own lives.

“Omicron is a whole new virus and requires different policy responses from previous variants. Its higher infectiousness means preventing spread is more costly and its lower virulence means the benefits of preventing cases are smaller than with Delta and other variants," he says.

Today's policy paper claims the current response is no longer viable or the benefits outweigh the costs involved. It calls for contact tracing, and scanning requirements to be scrapped, with the quicker transmission of Omicron meaning people are often notified after they had potentially become infected while the costs of isolation outweigh the benefit to business and supply chains.

Phase 3 expected imminently

ACT would also like to see isolation requirements for positive cases updated, with any negative after the initial 72-hour positive result allowing the person to no longer require isolation. It also says the traffic light system should be scrapped so New Zealand and the entertainment and hospitality industries can "move on".

The ACT paper comes as the government is expected to announce Phase 3 of the Omicron response, a day after daily case numbers flew past the 3000 mark. Phase 3 will see changes to the definition of close contacts, testing, including the increase of rapid antigen tests. Positive cases, however, will still need to isolate for 10 days, while household contacts will also be required to isolate until the positive case has completed the 10 days with tests on day 3 and day 8. Non-household close contacts will be required to isolate for 7 days, and be tested on day 5 or if symptomatic.

Seymour says, however, "we should not keep ineffective and costly rules because they make us feel comfortable. If rules are not useful they should go, and it should be up to the government that imposes them on us to explain why they should stay. It’s time to stop the fear and the control. It’s time to move on.”

Te Ao Māori News will be streaming the government's announcement around phase 3 from midday today on Facebook, our website and on Māori Television from 12pm