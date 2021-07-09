PhD candidate researches Māori children adopted without their whakapapa

One of Otago University's brightest students has been awarded this year's Fulbright-Ngā Pae o Te Māramatanga graduate award and will head to the US to continue her studies.

Jenni Tupu is a PhD candidate, researching indigenous identity development of Māori adopted under the closed adoption practice in Aotearoa. That subject is close to her heart, having been adopted in that way.

Her award will allow her to pursue further research into indigenous identity, in Seattle and Minneapolis.

Tupu says it’s "extremely daunting" because of how Covid-19 may evolve over the next year but feels privileged and honoured to be a recipient of the award.

“Living and working in the US is exciting but I'm extremely nervous, and it's a long way from Aotearoa, from home.”

Seattle and Minneapolis

“I'm going to work with a social services organisation in Seattle. It's a nonprofit organisation called Amara, and I have an opportunity to contribute to the adoption file initiative project that is opening some 3,500 files to connect information with adopted and birth family members.”

“I'm also going to Minnesota to contribute to work that's been done by the Native American boarding school healing coalition working similar research and some of the thread of connection or reconnection to biological families and whakapapa.”

The search for whakapapa

Many Māori children were adopted out and raised without a connection to their whakapapa, and Tupu describes how this connection affected them and their whanau.

“It can be really hard and difficult to connect with whānau Māori and te iwi, and hapū as an adult. And for many the disconnection has been hugely traumatic for many of us, we've searched for these connections all our lives, it's often a lifelong search.”

With Tupu being adopted herself, she says, “ I'm certainly well vested in what they call insider research. Having had adoption shape most of my life is the primary reason for the PhD and the desire to try to smooth a way for my tamariki and mokopuna.”

“In many ways, they have inherited my disconnection from whakapapa due to my adoption. It's become intergenerational. The PhD is a personal journey and not a career move for academic purposes but it's been hugely therapeutic, in reading, writing, and talking about the topic of adoption, which growing up in Aotearoa was always a very taboo subject. It was very secret and of course our files or birth information were sealed.”

“Our quest for identity and whakapapa are not always easy journeys and perhaps as adoptees, we've dealt with the feelings of rejection and being given away, often from birth, and to try and connect with biological family members as adult strangers bring other dilemmas. It doesn't necessarily solve identity dilemmas but it helps us in a small way.”