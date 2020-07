University of Otago PhD student Troy Tararo-ruhe of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāpuhi has developed Niu Movement, a programme incorporating Cook Islands dance and resistance exercise.

The programme will inform the 26-year-old's medical research project on how effective circuit-based exercise could be for Pacific Islands communities.

It has already proved a hit with communities in Aotearoa and the Cook Islands.