Photo essay: Cyclone Gabrielle's aftermath in Wairoa

Clean up in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

By RNZ

Clean-up efforts are underway in the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa, which still remains largely cut off with limited communication.

RNZ reporter Jonty Dine was in Wairoa today, where locals and volunteers were distributing supplies and assessing damage.

Here are some images from the region, taken today.

Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in Wairoa. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in Wairoa. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

A sign displayed in Wairoa after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the town. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Clean up efforts begin in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Volunteers hand out food in Wairoa, following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Locals line up for supplies in Wairoa, following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Clean up in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Clean up in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Flood damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Flood damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Flood damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Flood damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Flood damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Damage in Wairoa following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine

Photo: RNZ / Jonty Dine