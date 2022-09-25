Photo of twin brothers biggest seller at charity auction

Photo / Mark Dwyer

A photograph of Māori twin brothers has sold for the highest price at the Photojournalism New Zealand Charity Auction in Taranaki on Saturday.

The auction raised close to $200,000 for the Taranaki Hospice, with RNZ reporting that the biggest seller was a 2006 photo of twin brothers Wharehoka and the late Te Kauhoe Wano, which sold for more than $10,000.

A 1966 photo of King Korokī's casket being carried to the burial grounds on Taupiri Maunga was also up for sale at the auction, with the Kiingitanga understood to be organising for someone to bid on their behalf.

Te Ao has approached the Kiingitanga for an update.