Physical activity at home beneficial for whānau well-being

Many parents, rangatahi and tamariki who usually devote much of their weekends to sports have been left in limbo after games have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Chelsea Grootveld, a former associate director of Sport New Zealand, Iron Māori athlete and netball coach and player says the reality for many whānau is that they’re struggling.

“The impact is huge. We know that for our whanau, it’s the intersect of the social-economic realities of what COVID-19 brings on our wellbeing.”

But she says she is heartened to see an emergence of whānau Māori driving physical activities in their homes.

“The role and influence of social media have been huge and I think that’s going to continue until we get some more clear direction from government around what the potential shifts will be and implication of those shifts as we move down to Alert Level 3, Alert Level 2.”