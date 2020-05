Physical distancing won't be possible on school buses and vans when schools reopen at Alert Level 2 next week.

The Education Ministry admits it isn't practicable on school transport due to the lack of extra buses and drivers that would be required to achieve this.

But it says buses are a controlled environment with known passenger lists and additional sanitation measures are being taken.

Families who may not be comfortable with this should make other arrangements to get their children to school.