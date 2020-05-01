Pie delight on the coast - 8.30am Newsbreak

- The rise in domestic violence in NZ is a result of lockdown and financial demands, which has seen a climb of 60%. One organisation who is helping whānau during this hard time is the Māori Women's Welfare League, especially in Gisborne - providing support and kai packages for whānau in need.

- East Coast locals are excited to have their famous pies back in service. Ruatoria Pies, owned by Pākānui Webb and his wife Bobbie Morice says the local demand for their product during the lock-down has given them reassurance to maintain operation amidst uncertain times.