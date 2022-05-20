Pink Shirt Day: Pere Wihongi leads campaign against bullying

By Te Rito journalism cadet, Hinewai Netana-Williams.

The initiative behind Pink Shirt Day is to end bullying. The Mental Health Foundation emphasises its encouragement to prevent bullying.

Musician Pere Wīhongi has endorsed the project claiming wearing pink shirts serves a purpose.

"Speak up, stand together, stop bullying" is Pink Shirt Day's catchcry.

“It's about acknowledging people's different personalities and values,” singer Pere Wīhongi says.

According to Te Oranga Hinengaro (a Māori mental health) report, rangatahi Māori between the ages of 15-24 are more likely to feel the burden of mental health struggles.

Pink Shirt Day originated from a young boy who wore a pink shirt to school and was belittled by many other students. The day was created to bring people together, a time for encouragement while also recognising their individuality.

Wīhongi knows what it feels like to be bullied, which is why he cares so much about this initiative.

“Throughout my upbringing, I've been bullied and ridiculed for being LGBTQ+, it was an effort to dim my shining light."

His light now shines bright, “to encourage, support everyone to believe in themselves, as well as the victims of these outrageous acts, to ensure they are aware, to encourage and to uplift not just them but everyone.”