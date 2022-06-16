Pio Terei: ‘Our blood is unique’

Pio Terei has taken to YouTube urging Māori and Pasifika to donate blood.

‘We are Whānau’ is the slogan for the first-ever National Blood Donor week that has been running since Monday, seeking an extra 38 thousand new donors to cover blood supplies—and save lives—over the next 12 months.

Terei says one in every 100 Māori and Pasifika blood donors tested has a rare blood type that can help people who need a specific genetic match.

“Our blood is unique.”

The kaupapa is dear to the heart of Terei. His 17-year old son Teina died of leukaemia in 2016.

Terei wants to counter the belief that blood is tapu and shouldn’t be donated.

Subscribe to the new Te Ao Māori News on YouTube

“But for the me and the journey we’ve been on in our whanau, we really needed blood.

Here’s my whakaaro, my wero – It’s got to come from somewhere, so maybe it should come from us. We should step up.”

Trust Teina, a charitable trust set up by the entertainer ran a blood drive recently.

“This Māori fella walks in and I said, ‘Hey bro, thanks for coming.’

He looks and me and says, ‘It’s not every day you get to save a life.’

He gave the ultimate koha. Nō reira whānau, haere mai.”

People can find out if they are eligible to donate by visiting www.nzblood.co.nz, downloading the app or using the Facebook Blood Donation tool to find out more information about venues to donate near them.