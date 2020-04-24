Pio Terei shares a ‘Nek Minnit’ moment in Anzac history

Songs of Rememberance will air on Māori Television as part of the Anzac Day 2020 celebrations.

Presenter Pio Terei shared how the various performers on tomorrows’ show had their own war stories. While not wanting to ‘let the cat out of the bag’, he shared a story from singer Frankie Stevens.

When Stevens’ father embarked for New Zealand from Scotland, Terei says that the Māori Battalion were on the same ship.

“He’s travelling back with the Māori Battalion, sees Ngāti Pōneke performing, falls in love with the lady in the front row…

“Nekk minnit, 11 kids later, there’s Frankie and his whānau!” Pio Terei says.

Pio ended his interview with an Anzac remix of the theme song for the classic comedy series ‘Dads’ Army’.