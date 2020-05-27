Plans for netball and basketball following impact of COVID-19

It's a whole new ball game that's being proposed for rugby and basketball following the impact of COVID-19.

Former radiosport broadcaster Nathan Rarere shares his views on sport in a post-COVID world.

The plans for Netball

Netball New Zealand has released COVID-19 Alert Level 2 Guidelines to support member organisations in bringing a safe return to community netball.

The guidelines include three phases. The final phase is when Netball activity and the delivery of competitions will be allowed to start on or after June 19, 2020.

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said the priority for netball is to ensure that Centres take the time to ensure they understand that they can confidently and safely implement Government guidelines.



“It’s exciting to be preparing for the return of community netball across the country. Netball plays such a key role in the lives of thousands of Kiwis and we’re delighted that training, and eventually games, will be beginning to take place around New Zealand in the coming weeks,” she said.



“We’ve been focused on ensuring that any return to play is safe and in line with COVID-19 government restrictions and that Centres, clubs and schools across the country feel well supported as they start to return to the courts. We all have a role to play in ensuring we limit the spread of COVID-19 as we return to sport, and these guidelines provide a solid framework for our members.”

More to come.