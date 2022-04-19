Plans underway to expand Ruapōtaka Marae in Auckland

Ruapōtaka Marae in Glen Innes Auckland is looking to expand its facilities. The urban Tainui affiliated marae has been instrumental in providing support to the community during covid and it plans to modernise its complex.

Today, leaders met with Auckland Council and other key stakeholders to present the architectural plans.

“If we look at the history. These were the aspiration of our elders from the very beginning. This became apparent when the elders buried the mauri stone. When performing the purity ceremony they decided to bless the entire area.”

The marae was first built in the early 1980s with two buildings donated from the Hato Petera Catholic boarding school based on Auckland’s Northshore.

“One of the most fundamental principles is highlighted in the name of the ancestral house, Āwhina Tangata. It was given by one of the elders at the time and it guides us in the way we conduct ourselves and operate.”

During the pandemic, the marae provided support to more than 20,000 whānau in the community. According to Williams, the community still dealing with a number of challenges.

“Housing continues to be an area of concern. There are plans underway to build 20,000 homes which means a large number of people will be moving into our community.”

The topic and youth and education were also raised at the hui.

“How will this influx will impact our children’s learning of their language and culture?”

Leaders hope the marae will be a central point to discuss all these issues.

The proposed completion date for this project is 2027.

