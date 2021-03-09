Plea for tautoko from stabbing victim's whānau

Jamaine Wharton, 31, leaves behind five children and a partner.



A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the whānau of a man who was stabbed and killed in Waiohau last month.

On Saturday, February 27, Jamaine Wharton attended a 21st birthday party at the Waiohau Rugby Clubrooms where he was assaulted and later stabbed. He died hours later at 2am.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Wharton's relative, Lana Williams. She says, "He was taken in such an evil way. I just want to show them some love. If you can help thank you."

Williams says Wharton was loving, humble and always thinking of others.

"He was a great fisherman. He was always there for me and so many others, so I would like to try to show the whanau some love. The children range from the ages of almost one to 14 years old."

Wharton was 31 and leaves behind five children and his partner.

Two men and a youth were jointly charged with assault with intent to injure him and appeared in the Whakatane Youth Court today on Friday 5 March.

A 42-year-old woman also appeared, charged with inciting the assault.