Plenty of fish in the sea for a feed

The Ministry for Primary Industries wants recreational fishers to follow the fishing rules this summer and "take only what you need for a feed".

Its campaign is being led by Pio Terei and Kihi Ririnui and includes a free fishing rules app.

MPI director of fisheries compliance, Niamh Murphy says it’s all aimed at keeping fisheries sustainable into the future.

"We want people to be able to enjoy kaimoana for generations to come so it's important to take a little time before dropping a line in the water to familiarise yourself with the rules in your area.”

The free fishing app will help people know the latest rules about size and catch limits, fishing methods, and restrictions.

It will also serve as a reminder about the penalties they face such as fines of up to $250,000 for buying and selling recreationally caught kaimoana.



Kei te hiakai koe? Only take what you need.