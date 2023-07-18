PM acknowledges poll troubles ahead of elections

Three months out from the elections, the political parties have either just started or are well into their campaigns to sway the votes their way to decide the next government come October.

Labour's campaign is about “backing New Zealanders who are working hard to get ahead” – which is a driver for leader and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to work in politics, he says.

“I want people to have the opportunity to make a better life for themselves and their families… I’m in it for them.

“People are obsessed about slogans but, ultimately, it’s the vibe of the campaign, I guess, that really helps to define [us].”

The Talbot Mills corporate poll taken last week saw Labour drop to 31 percent, while the Greens, National and ACT were up by one point to 8 percent, 36 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Even overnight, 1News’ Verian Poll had Labour slip two points to 33 percent, while National also dropped and the Greens, ACT, and Māori Party went up.

Ony one poll that matters

Although Hipkins acknowledges the poll results, and even acknowledged the government hasn’t had as much focus and action in troubling areas such as crime and the cost of living but he isn’t too fazed about the polls that happen now.

“There’s only one poll that matters and that’s the poll that happens at the general election.

“My message to [the people] is we hear them, we’ll sharpen our act up and be absolutely focused on these issues that you want us to be focused on… I think we need to demonstrate that some more.”

The Māori Party have been dubbed as kingmaker for a coalition government with the Greens and Labour. Being in that position would brings demands from them should they wish for an alliance with any party.

Hipkins’ stance is, “There are areas where we’ve cooperated with the Māori Party in the current term of Parliament. Do I find some of their positions a bit more radical than I’m comfortable with? Of course, I do.”

The Greens’ latest policy is the return of stolen Māori land, along with legislation to restore Māori control over Māori land. But Hipkins says Treaty settlements are sufficient.

“Terrible things happened, land was taken unexpectedly many decades, even centuries on.

“We’ve still got a responsibility to right the wrongs of the past. That is what the Treaty settlement process is designed to do.”