PM and her daughter test positive for Covid

Photo / File

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19, her office has confirmed in a statement Saturday morning.

Ardern has been in isolation since Mother's Day when her fiancée Clarke Gayford tested positive.

The PM has been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive last night and a clear positive this morning on a RAT test. At this stage, her symptoms are moderate. As a result, she will be required to isolate until next Saturday morning.

In an Instagram post today, Ardern also confirmed that her daughter Neve had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

"Despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID 19. We’ve been isolating since Sunday when Clarke first tested positive. Neve tested positive on Wednesday and I returned a weak positive last night and a strong one this morning."

Ardern will not be in parliament this week for two major government announcements.

"There are so many important things happening for the Government this week - the release of our Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the Budget on Thursday. I’m gutted to miss being there in person, but will be staying in close touch with the team and sharing some reckons from here," Ardern wrote on Instagram.



“Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system, the statement from the PM's Office added.

“But as I said earlier in the week, isolating with Covid-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."

The PM will undertake what duties she can remotely this week, but Deputy PM Grant Robertson will take the post-cabinet press conference on Monday.

Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage.

"To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves!", Ardern wrapped up her Instagram post by saying.

Ardern made a virtual appearance earlier this week at Wednesday's Business New Zealand event to announce further reopening plans and new immigration settings.